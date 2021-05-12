Roommates, PayPal fraud, and the unconventional story behind Palantir

Today, Palantir helps governments fight terrorism and businesses organize their data. It wouldn’t exist without PayPal.

By: Jacob Cohen | @ImJacobCohen
May 12, 2021

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

When your clients include the CIA, NSA, FBI, and a bunch of other folks on that level, it’s safe to say you’ve built something noteworthy.

Yesterday, lucrative software firm Palantir reported $341m in Q1 revenue (+49% YoY).

But without 2 dudes rooming together in law school, Palantir would likely never have existed.

Unsurprisingly, its story begins at Stanford

That’s where Peter Thiel and Alex Karp were roommates, and received their JDs in 1992. Following that:

  • Thiel worked on PayPal
  • Karp went to Germany to get a PhD in philosophy

At PayPal, Thiel dealt with rampant fraud that at one point made up 1%+ of PayPal’s total volume.

Thiel & Co. refocused the company around building tools to help humans track internet fraudsters, and PayPal was sold in 2002.

That’s when Karp — broke and jobless — returned from abroad

Thiel called him up and said, “Hey, Alex, there’s this methodology we had at PayPal. Think it would make a great company for stopping terrorism.”

So in 2004, Thiel assembled Palantir’s founding team, with Karp as CEO.

A ~$2m investment helped develop a prototype — based on tech developed at PayPal — and get a foot in the government’s door.

The team had zero experience with classified info, but a demo was intriguing enough that Palantir continued working with intelligence officials.

And the rest is history. (More or less.)

So what the heck does Palantir do now?

Years later, Palantir has 149 customers across the public and private sectors. It boasts:

  • 15 deals worth $5m+ and 6 worth $10m+
  • Q1 government revenue of $208m (+83% YoY)
  • Q1 commercial revenue of $133m (+72% YoY)

Perhaps the least surprising thing from yesterday’s announcement: Palantir is accepting payments in bitcoin.

Daily briefings, straight to your inbox

Business and tech news in 5 minutes or less

Join over 1 million people who read The Hustle

Recent Posts

Facebook wants you to read before you share

Facebook wants you to read before you share

By Juliet Bennett Rylah  / May 12, 2021
Facebook rolls out a new feature that encourages users to read an article before sharing it. ...
Read More
Roommates, PayPal fraud, and the unconventional story behind Palantir

Roommates, PayPal fraud, and the unconventional story behind Palantir

By Jacob Cohen  / May 12, 2021
Today, Palantir helps governments fight terrorism and businesses organize their data. It wouldn’t exist without PayPal. ...
Read More
Boomers are moving online. How are companies coping?

Boomers are moving online. How are companies coping?

By Trung T. Phan  / May 12, 2021
Baby boomers are jumping online. Brands need to respond with new products and better UX. ...
Read More
An oncoming mineral shortage may derail our green future

An oncoming mineral shortage may derail our green future

By Trung T. Phan  / May 11, 2021
Clean tech like EVs and wind power require a lot of rare earth and minerals. We may not have enough to support our long-term clean energy goals. ...
Read More
Why time is Roblox’s secret weapon

Why time is Roblox’s secret weapon

By Jacob Cohen  / May 11, 2021
Roblox is on a roll, thanks to hyper-engaged youths. ...
Read More
Meet MILLIONS: the platform helping combat athletes monetize their audiences

Meet MILLIONS: the platform helping combat athletes monetize their audiences

By Julia Janks  / May 11, 2021
MILLIONS is an ecommerce and fan engagement platform for combat athletes. Its team includes the legendary announcer Bruce Buffer. ...
Read More
The world’s largest jeweler is ditching diamonds-au-naturel

The world’s largest jeweler is ditching diamonds-au-naturel

By Trung T. Phan  / May 10, 2021
Pandora is aligning itself with millennial spending habits and going all in on lab-grown diamonds (which are much more ethical than the real things). ...
Read More
Digits: Steel prices, iPhone apps, oil pipelines, SNL ads, and more

Digits: Steel prices, iPhone apps, oil pipelines, SNL ads, and more

By Jacob Cohen  / May 10, 2021
95% of iPhone users said “no” to app tracking while 5k miles of oil pipelines were hit by a cyber attack. ...
Read More
The economics of movie product placements

The economics of movie product placements

By Zachary Crockett  / May 8, 2021
In the 2000 film Cast Away, Tom Hanks’ co-star isn’t Leonardo DiCaprio, Meg Ryan, or some other A-list actor. It’s...
Read More
Meet GRIND Basketball: the world’s most affordable basketball shooting machine

Meet GRIND Basketball: the world’s most affordable basketball shooting machine

By Trung T. Phan  / May 8, 2021
Founded by a former high school basketball star, GRIND is aiming to be the Peloton of basketball...and just pitched Shark Tank to help get there. ...
Read More

TRENDING ORIGINALS

  1. Why it’s nearly impossible to buy an original Bob Ross painting
  2. The secretary who turned Liquid Paper into a multimillion-dollar business
  3. Why Delaware is the sexiest place in America to incorporate a company
  4. Meet a guy who made millions on Bitcoin — then millions more on NFTs
  5. The economics of movie product placements

New business ideas and the best way to capitalize.

“Entertaining, informative, keeps you coming back for more...”

The podcast for awesome builders, schemers, and dreamers.

Psst

How'd Bezos build a billion dollar empire?

In 1994, Jeff Bezos discovered a shocking stat: Internet usage grew 2,300% per year.

Data shows where markets are headed.

And that’s why we built Trends — to show you up-and-coming market opportunities about to explode. Interested?

YES, I WANT IN →

Join us, it's free.

Look, you came to this site because you saw something cool. But here’s the deal. This site is actually a daily email that covers the important news in business, tech, and culture.

So, if you like what you’re reading, give the email a try.

If you don’t like it, unsubscribe any time. Privacy policy.