How Apple built a 10-year lead in wearables technology

Apple bet early on wearables… now it’s a $30B a year business that blows away the competition.

By: Trung T. Phan | @TrungTPhan
June 3, 2021

Apple’s AssistiveTouch in action (Source: Apple / YouTube)

Apple’s latest reveal looks like it belongs in a sci-fi movie.

Called AssistiveTouch, the technology allows users to control their Apple Watch without having to touch the screen. Instead, you can pinch and clench your hand or roll your wrist to do black magic activate apps.

Tech analyst Neil Cybart says Apple’s latest innovations give it a 10-year lead on the competition.

In 2021, Apple is on pace…

… to sell 100m+ wearables units. Including the Watch, AirPods, and select Beats headphones, Cybart estimates that Apple’s wearables division will do $30B in 2021 revenue.

“That would rank Apple wearables on a combined basis just shy of a Fortune 100 company,” he writes.

How did Apple build such a strong wearables business?

Cybart cites 5 reasons:

  • Early to the game: One of Apple’s guiding principles is to make technology more personal, and it started investing in wearables in the early 2010s, including its own silicon chips.
  • Other companies bet on voice: Few Big Tech firms have Apple’s hardware expertise, so they invested big on voice (e.g., Amazon’s Echo) as the new computing paradigm. It looks like the wrong bet.
  • Design expertise: People have to want to wear wearables. Apple has a track record (and talent) for creating hardware people show off for looks as much as computing power.
  • Supply chain advantage: Wearables tech is built on top of parts made for smartphones. Apple has been able to leverage lessons and relationships from its iPhone manufacturing experience.
  • Ecosystem advantage: Apple’s entry-level AirPods and Watch are both under $200. It’s able to hit these price points because the wearables effectively share computing power with the iPhone.

At the current pace, Cybart believes Apple’s wearables division will soon hit $50B a year. With a clear lead in such a fast-growing category, Apple execs must be pinching themselves.

Join 1.5m+ professionals getting The Hustle daily news brief

Business and tech news in 5 minutes or less

100% free, no ads or spam, unsubscribe anytime

Recent Posts

7-Eleven is adding 500 new places to charge your car

7-Eleven is adding 500 new places to charge your car

By Juliet Bennett Rylah  / June 3, 2021
7-Eleven is adding 500 EV charging stations across the US by the end of 2022 -- a big increase from its current 22 stations. ...
Read More
How Apple built a 10-year lead in wearables technology

How Apple built a 10-year lead in wearables technology

By Trung T. Phan  / June 3, 2021
Apple bet early on wearables… now it’s a $30B a year business that blows away the competition. ...
Read More
Hard seltzers are bigger than ever

Hard seltzers are bigger than ever

By Juliet Bennett Rylah  / June 3, 2021
Hard seltzer had a big 2019 and an even bigger 2020, outpacing even analysts' predictions to become a bubbly $4B industry. ...
Read More
Can a new bike turn around Harley-Davidson’s fortunes?

Can a new bike turn around Harley-Davidson’s fortunes?

By Trung T. Phan  / June 2, 2021
After years of decline, Harley-Davidson is releasing a new performance bike -- the Pan America -- to reclaim its glory. ...
Read More
Americans are prepping for the post-COVID world… by buying deodorant and toothpaste

Americans are prepping for the post-COVID world… by buying deodorant and toothpaste

By Kolby Hatch  / June 2, 2021
Sales are up for deodorant, toothpaste, luggage, and condoms. But down for toilet paper and baking soda. ...
Read More
Is regenerative agriculture egg-zactly what the planet needs?

Is regenerative agriculture egg-zactly what the planet needs?

By Juliet Bennett Rylah  / June 2, 2021
Eggs made by chickens grazing on organic soil are storming the $6B+ egg industry. ...
Read More
The huge shake-up at oil giant ExxonMobil

The huge shake-up at oil giant ExxonMobil

By Trung T. Phan  / June 1, 2021
After losing a shareholder vote, ExxonMobil now has 2 green-friendly directors on its board who will push for carbon reduction. ...
Read More
Starbucks baristas vs. TikTok

Starbucks baristas vs. TikTok

By Juliet Bennett Rylah  / June 1, 2021
TikTok influencers are spreading Starbucks drink recipes that are a pain to make. ...
Read More
Digits: Hockey inflation, a condom surge, and $11m wolves

Digits: Hockey inflation, a condom surge, and $11m wolves

By Jacob Cohen  / June 1, 2021
Plus: Airbnb released 100+ upgrades, and AI lawmakers are a hit. ...
Read More
Amazon’s $8.5B acquisition of MGM, explained

Amazon’s $8.5B acquisition of MGM, explained

By Trung T. Phan  / May 28, 2021
MGM’s vast content library (4k films, 17k TV shows) will help Amazon keep Prime subscribers and also monetize its free ad-supported IMDb TV streaming service. ...
Read More

TRENDING ORIGINALS

  1. Why it’s nearly impossible to buy an original Bob Ross painting
  2. The secretary who turned Liquid Paper into a multimillion-dollar business
  3. Why Delaware is the sexiest place in America to incorporate a company
  4. The economics of movie product placements
  5. The man who sold millions in counterfeit wine to rich collectors
Never Miss What’s Happening In Business and Tech
Trusted By 1.5M+ Readers

Vetted business ideas you can launch in a weekend

“Entertaining, informative, keeps you coming back for more...”

The podcast for awesome builders, schemers, and dreamers.

Psst

How'd Bezos build a billion dollar empire?

In 1994, Jeff Bezos discovered a shocking stat: Internet usage grew 2,300% per year.

Data shows where markets are headed.

And that’s why we built Trends — to show you up-and-coming market opportunities about to explode. Interested?

YES, I WANT IN →

Join us, it's free.

Look, you came to this site because you saw something cool. But here’s the deal. This site is actually a daily email that covers the important news in business, tech, and culture.

So, if you like what you’re reading, give the email a try.

If you don’t like it, unsubscribe any time. Privacy policy.